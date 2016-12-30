The United States has expelled 35 Russian spies in response to Kremlin-backed interference in the presidential election, further escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington.

The diplomatic officials from the Russian embassy in Washington and its consulate in San Francisco were deemed “persona non grata” and told to leave the country within 72 hours.

President Barack Obama also announced it was closing two compounds owned by the Russian government, and used for intelligence operations, in New York and Maryland, from noon on Friday.

He also ordered sanctions against Russia’s GRU and FSB intelligence agencies, and six named Russian individuals.