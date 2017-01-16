He took up the game in in 1997 at the suggestion of his wife Michelle who was concerned about the injuries he kept picking up playing basketball.

Mr Obama started on a public course in Chicago with second hand clubs.

Playing partners over the years described him as someone who practiced hard and approached the game methodically, refusing to let himself get frustrated, and never swearing after a bad shot.

He always played the “percentage shot” and appeared to be a lucky player. He was also extremely competitive and liked playing for money, but only small amounts.

Even when he became president he never bent the rules.

Mr Nicholson told Golf Digest: “When he’d shoot an 11 on a hole I’d say, ‘Boss, What did you shoot?’ And he’d say, ‘I had an 11.’ And that’s what he’d write on his scorecard. I always respected that.”

He said the president had once told him that after he left office he wanted to become a single figure handicapper.

In the annals of US presidents Mr Obama’s final tally of 306 rounds is high, but he was far outstripped by two other men.

President Dwight Eisenhower played an estimated 800 rounds in office, calling golf “the best game of them all”.

And President Woodrow Wilson manged to fit in over 1,000 rounds between 1913 and 1921. Despite all his efforts his wife was a better player.

Last year US president -elect Donald Trump hammered Mr Obama for “playing more golf than Tiger Woods”.

Mr Trump added: “We don’t have time for this. We have to work. I love golf, I think it’s one of the greats, but I don’t have time.”

But the lure of the links is strong for all presidents, including Mr Trump.

Weeks after his election victory Mr Trump was in Florida, playing golf with Tiger Woods. And there were photographs.