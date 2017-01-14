The contents of the handwritten note he left in turn for Bill Clinton have been disclosed. It concluded “Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you. Good Luck”

Bill Clinton’s note to George W Bush included a note he had reviewed from his father.

Since George Washington attended the inauguration of John Adams in 1797, it has been custom and practice for the outgoing president to see his successor take office.

Guidance on how the outgoing president should depart was provided in a “Handbook of Official and Social Etiquette and Public Ceremonies at Washington,” written in 1889.

It said that his departure should take place with little ceremony.

With the exception of George HW Bush, who is now 92, all surviving ex presidents will attend the inauguration.