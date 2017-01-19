He also used the attack to send what one official called a “strategic message” to the Kremlin about the reach of US forces.

The B-2s took off from Missouri, refueling five times in the air and traveling around the world on their mission.

Previous raids in Libya had been carried out using F-15s from a US base much closer, in the UK.

Air Force spokesman Captain Mark Graff said: “The B-2 Spirit is the world’s most technologically advanced strategic bomber and brings massive firepower to bear, in a short time, anywhere on the globe.”

Two US Navy ships, the USS Donald Cook and USS Porter, also backed up the mission.

It came as General Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army effectively controls most of eastern Libya, was believed to have been lobbying Russia for support, including arms supplies, for over a year.

Haftar, who refuses to recognise the UN-backed government in Tripoli, made two trips to Moscow last year.

A week ago he was hosted on the Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov where he spoke to Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, by video link.

The meetings have contributed to mounting speculation that Moscow may offer Haftar military support similar to that it provided to Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

The US warplanes dropped 108 precision-guided bombs on the Isil camps which were in the desert 28 miles southwest of Sirte.

Libyan forces, backed by previous US air strikes, finished clearing Isil out of Sirte last month after a battle of nearly seven months

Mr Obama intervened in Libya in 2011 as part of a coalition that ultimately toppled Muammar Gaddafi. The country remains divided with a multitude of rival factions and militias.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said: “The Isil terrorists targeted included individuals who fled to the remote desert camps from Sirte in order to reorganise.

“They posed a security threat to Libya, the region, and US national interests.” Mr Obama woke up on his final full day in office on Thursday to confirmation that the Libya raid had been successful.

His schedule was left almost empty by his staff, allowing him time to finish packing his belongings at the White House.

The only events on his official calendar were his daily presidential intelligence briefing and his final weekly lunch with his vice-president Joe Biden in a private dining room at the white House.

In one of his final acts as president Mr Obama granted a round of clemency to a group of non-violent drug offenders serving long prison sentences.

He also made farewell phone calls to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.