“Huge overcompensation. I’m humourless, and you know, have one plate and one towel and fasting on Sundays,” he recalled, “and friends start noticing that I’m begging off going out at night because I have to, you know, read, Sartre or something.”

He said he had recently read journal entries and love letters he wrote at the time and found them “impenetrable”.

“He needs to lighten up,” Mr Obama advised his younger self.

Mr Obama also discussed his rapid political rise, from failing to secure a credential for the 2000 Democratic National Convention to bursting onto the national scene at the 2004 convention.

“I basically couldn’t get in the hall and nobody knew my name. Four years later I’m doing the keynote speech. And it wasn’t as if I was so much smarter four years later… it speaks a little bit to the randomness of politics.”