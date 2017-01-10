Sources close to Mr Obama told CNN the president’s speech would include a series of “admonitions about the challenges we face moving forward”.

Mr Trump has promised to dismantled Mr Obama’s signature domestic policy, Obamacare, and rip up America’s current diplomatic policies – including by building a new, close relationship with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president.

Mr Obama said on Sunday that he found Mr Trump “very engaging and gregarious”. He said the Republican was “not lacking in confidence”, to the point where he may have “enough craziness to think [he] can do the job”.