Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on former B-team player Alex Grimaldo, as Juventus have registered interest in the Benfica left-back and are said to be considering a January bid for his services. Elsewhere, it’s said Darijo Srna could stop his own move to the Camp Nou.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, Barca are “closely watching” Grimaldo’s activity, with Juve said to have “concrete interest” in his services, while former admirers Manchester City have dropped off the scent.



Grimaldo left Barcelona for Lisbon last summer and played the full 90 minutes in 12 of his 13 appearances for the Eagles across all competitions before injury cut his 2016 short in November, per Transfermarkt.

Former Gremio full-back Marcelo Hermes recently completed a winter move to the Estadio da Luz on a free transfer, but Metro‘s Primeira Liga expert Jan Hagen asserted his arrival won’t alter Grimaldo’s position at the club:

Hermes’ arrival won’t open the door for Grimaldo, despite interest from Juve & Man City. The Spaniard is key to Benfica & Vitória. [Record] pic.twitter.com/fu4ADlcXnI — Jan Hagen (@PortuBall) January 3, 2017

Manager Rui Vitoria appears to value the 21-year-old highly and will undoubtedly restore him to first-team duties when fit to feature again, although Juventus’ apparent interest may complicate matters.

Grimaldo failed to make a first-team appearance for Barca before moving to Benfica for €1.5 million (£1.3 million) last year, but he’s already considered something of a staple in Portugal’s capital.

The same may not be said if he were to join Juventus, where Alex Sandro and Patrice Evra currently patrol the left-back spot, meaning Grimaldo could be back to settling for a seat on the bench if he joined the Serie A giants.

Just how willing the Spain under-21 international would be to return to that life is unclear, but statisticians Football Radars depicted his progress in Portugal’s top flight this season, showing he excels in dribbling and passing:

Alejandro Grimaldo – 1st half of Liga NOS 16/17 [for @DanVMor] pic.twitter.com/uKF2ZD7IhM — Football Radars (@FussballRadars) December 23, 2016

Meanwhile, Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo (h/t The Sun‘s Anthony Chapman) reported Barca officials will soon make a call on whether to sign Srna, although the Shakhtar Donetsk defender could axe the deal himself.

Shakhtar manager Paulo Fonseca has previously acknowledged Barca’s interest in his star, and he said last month, per the Mirror‘s Rik Sharma: “I know of the interest. It is not for me to make this decision. We know the importance of Srna to our team and we also know of his importance to the club. He’s spent many years with us, though, and I sincerely hope he doesn’t go.”

According to Chapman’s report, Barcelona have offered Srna, 34, “significantly lower” wages than the £65,000 per week he currently earns, and their intent to cut a low-cost deal could ultimately end their pursuit.