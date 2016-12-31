Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has revealed talks have started over an extension to his contract and has insisted he wouldn’t be tempted by an offer from the Chinese Super League.

The iconic playmaker currently has a deal that runs until 2018 at the Camp Nou, and while there’s been little concern about a possible exit, those tied to the Catalan club will be keen to see the 32-year-old sign fresh terms. Encouragingly, so is the player himself.

“I would be delighted if there was no need to talk about this matter tomorrow”” said Iniesta, per Javier Giraldo of Sport. “…We’ve spoken, but I still have a year-and-a-half on my contract. For everything to be calm, the most logical thing would be for it to be done as soon as possible.”



AK Bijuraj/Getty Images



Additionally, Iniesta was also asked about the prospect of a move to China, where players are picking up lucrative salaries; Oscar is set to join Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea and will reportedly earn £400,000-a-week. However, the Spain international isn’t interested.

“They’ve not called me,” said the Barcelona man, per Sport. “In fact, I don’t have an interpreter. Everyone is in charge of their own future and it’s their decision, but all decisions should be respected, everyone has their desire and their opinion.”

Evidently, Iniesta still has a burning ambition to achieve at the top level, and he remains so important to the way in which Barcelona operate. Sky Sports’ Guillem Balague summed up his significance recently:

Iniesta gave 105 passes in the first 45 minutes. 96 of them in the opposite half. Now, that I recognise https://t.co/JQ8UuDgJ5u — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 7, 2016

Barcelona’s identity has undergone a transformation of sorts under manager Luis Enrique, with the style of play a little more direct in an attempt to bring the best out of Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi. But for the Blaugrana to be at their best in possession, Iniesta needs to be at the hub of the team.

While he may have lost a little dynamism, Iniesta still changes pace superbly, takes the ball in tight situations and draws opponents, facilitating space for others. He’s long been the vital creative cog in this Barca setup, and he looks set to be so for many years to come yet.

Barcelona Still Interested in Darijo Srna



SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images



According to Steve Mitchell of CalcioMercato.com, Barcelona are still hopeful of securing Shakhtar Donetsk’s Darijo Srna on a free transfer in January.

The piece noted that not only is Enrique unconvinced by Aleix Vidal, who will reportedly head to Galatasaray, he has reservations about Sergi Roberto, too, who has been doing a decent job in place of the departed Dani Alves.

Srna is said to be considered as a possible solution in the right-back spot despite his advancing years. Here’s a look at what he could bring to the Camp Nou:

The Croatia international has been superb for Shakhtar in his 13 years at the club, offering a persistent threat on the right flank. The veteran has won eight league titles in Ukraine and, most memorably, was a key part of the side who won the UEFA Cup in 2009.

While his best days are behind him, even in the twilight of his career, Spanish football journalist Sergi Dominguez thinks he’d do a decent job for Barca:

@EIFantasmita Srna is ideal. Has a solid 2 years left in him. Until that’s over, Palencia will be ready. — Sergi Domínguez (@FutbolSergi) December 9, 2016

Enrique clearly has reservations about Vidal, although Roberto has performed pretty consistently overall. Replacing a figure like Alves was always going to be a massive test, yet he’s done a fine job stepping in.

If the manager wants a little more time to assess his options, then Srna would represent an ideal midseason purchase. He’s not a long-term solution, but the Croatian would add vital experience, composure and competition to the squad.