The agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has said the reported Barcelona target is “not for sale.” Meanwhile, Fiorentina are looking to extend Federico Bernardeschi‘s contract to fend off the Blaugrana’s interest.

Verratti‘s representative, Donato Di Campli, told Italian station Radio Crc (h/t ESPN FC’s Jonathan Johnson) any suitors would need to pay a massive fee in order to acquire his client’s signature:

“Verratti to leave PSG? It is a repetitive question. I repeat—it would have to be an offer out of reach for any Italian club. I think he is not for sale,” he said. “Inter? Most big clubs are thinking about him, but the problem is that he is already at a big club and one that does not want to part with its champions.”

Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella cited Di Campli‘s interview response when suggesting Verratti won’t be leaving Parc des Princes anytime soon:

As I previously reported, don’t expect Verratti at Chelsea anytime soon… https://t.co/qZW5CFILvm — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 30, 2016

It was in late October that a spat with PSG manager Unai Emery led to speculation Verratti could make a move to the Camp Nou, with Barca thought to be interested in his services, per Catalan newspaper Sport.

But it seems unlikely PSG will be tempted into a winter sale, particularly after Emery endured a difficult start to life in the French capital, with his side currently third in Ligue 1 and five points off leaders Nice. Gianluca Di Marzio reporter David Amoyal recently suggested a January exit is highly improbable:

@1905CFCarefree @Conteholic @ESPNFC not at all, they play very different roles and so rare for players like Verratti to leave in January — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) December 23, 2016

Barcelona will have one eye on midfield pair Andres Iniesta, 32, and Sergio Busquets, 28, in the knowledge they’ll one day need to unearth successors to one of Europe’s most impressive engine-room partnerships.

Verratti, 24, has made 179 appearances for PSG since joining the Ligue 1 powerhouse from Pescara in 2012, per Transfermarkt, and his agent’s comments suggest he won’t be migrating to Spain during next month’s window.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina are said to have offered Bernardeschi a new contract to remain in Florence, one that comes complete with a buyout clause worth an eye-watering €100 million (£85.3 million), per Steve Mitchell of Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Barcelona would be getting their hands on one of Italy’s fastest-rising prospects in Fiorentina ace Bernardeschi, although Bleacher Report’s Adam Digby recently suggested the winger hasn’t proved worthy of such a move:

Federico Bernardeschi believes his own hype. No effort/grit & nowhere near as good as he thinks he is. Doesn’t deserve to start for FIO atm — Adam Digby (@Adz77) December 15, 2016

Bernardeschi went about disproving such criticism after netting twice and grabbing one assist in La Viola’s 3-3 draw against Napoli in mid-December, bringing his tally up to 10 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

In any case, the 22-year-old’s first-team opportunities in Catalonia appear slim as well, as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez make up Barca‘s front three, and Fiorentina will look to keep hold of their star with a new bumper contract.