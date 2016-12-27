Juventus are reportedly considering an audacious bid to land Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta when his contract expires at the Camp Nou in 2018.

According to AS (h/t Calciomercato.com), Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu is unsure whether or not to renew the midfielder’s deal, potentially giving the Italian champions a chance to sign the Blaugrana icon.

As noted in the report, Juve struck a similar deal with Andrea Pirlo in 2011. The veteran midfielder left AC Milan and was in what many considered to be the twilight of his career; he joined Juve, won four league titles with the Bianconeri and helped the team to the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League final before departing.

Landing Iniesta would represent an even bigger coup for Juve, though. Here’s a look at why so many consider the 32-year-old to be the finest midfielder of his generation:

Although his contract is edging closer to expiry, Iniesta recently made it clear that he wants to remain with the Catalan club for life, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Bleacher Report UK):

Indeed, the Spain international is synonymous with Barcelona. Having had his skills crafted at La Masia, the club’s academy, Iniesta has been a constant presence in what has been the most successful spell in their history; his cerebral and technical playing style is perfectly attuned with the Blaugrana mantras.

With just 18 months remaining on his contract, speculation is natural, and there will be some tied to the Camp Nou club beginning to worry about a possible departure. However, of all the players in the current Barcelona squad, Iniesta feels like the man least likely to move elsewhere.

Guangzhou Evergrande Want Arda Turan



According to Fanatik (h/t AS) Guangzhou Evergrande are to make a €50 million (£42.5 million) move for Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan.

It’s noted in the report that the Chinese Super League side wanted to secure the Turkey international last summer following an inconsistent spell at the Camp Nou. Turan has rewarded Barca’s faith in him with some excellent performances this term, although he’s still far from guaranteed a place in the starting XI.

The encouraging displays are said to have triggered Guangzhou’s interest in the player again, although it’s noted there is little hope on their part of getting a deal done midseason, with the summer a more realistic option.

After a difficult 2015-16, Turan looks a lot more comfortable in the Blaugrana colours this season, scoring two hat-tricks already and netting 10 times in all competitions. These numbers from OptaCan show just how effective he’s been in league matches, too:

If Barca were to receive an offer of such significance, they would have to consider it. For all the progress he has made, Turan is not one of the first names on Luis Enrique’s teamsheet, and given he turns 30 next month, the aforementioned fee would represent an extraordinary return.

Plenty of players have been lured to China due to the sums of money on offer, with Oscar set to earn £400,000-a-week when he joins Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea next month. If a similar salary was on offer for Turan, a more established and marketable footballer, it’s only natural that he would be tempted.

However, after sitting out half of the previous campaign due to Barcelona’s transfer embargo and finally establishing himself as an important member of the squad, it would be a big surprise if Turan wanted to end his Camp Nou stay yet.