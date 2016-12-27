Vladimir Rys Photography/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly considering an audacious bid to land Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta when his contract expires at the Camp Nou in 2018.

According to AS (h/t Calciomercato.com), Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu is unsure whether or not to renew the midfielder’s deal, potentially giving the Italian champions a chance to sign the Blaugrana icon.

As noted in the report, Juve struck a similar deal with Andrea Pirlo in 2011. The veteran midfielder left AC Milan and was in what many considered to be the twilight of his career; he joined Juve, won four league titles with the Bianconeri and helped the team to the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League final before departing.

Landing Iniesta would represent an even bigger coup for Juve, though. Here’s a look at why so many consider the 32-year-old to be the finest midfielder of his generation:

