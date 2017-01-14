Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly poised to tie star forward Paulo Dybala to a new long-term contract in a blow to potential suitors Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The new terms agreed by the 23-year-old striker, said to run until 2021, will not contain any release clause and Dybala will join Gonzalo Higuain as the highest paid player at the club, according to Mirko Calemme of AS. It’s also suggested the Italian champions value Dybala at a staggering €200 million (£175 million).

Since joining Juventus from Palermo in the summer of 2015, Dybala has established himself as one of the game’s rising stars. Here’s a look at why so many are so excited about what he can achieve:

Previous articleMarco Rubio emerges as key vote on Rex Tillerson confirmation
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY