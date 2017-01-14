Juventus are reportedly poised to tie star forward Paulo Dybala to a new long-term contract in a blow to potential suitors Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The new terms agreed by the 23-year-old striker, said to run until 2021, will not contain any release clause and Dybala will join Gonzalo Higuain as the highest paid player at the club, according to Mirko Calemme of AS. It’s also suggested the Italian champions value Dybala at a staggering €200 million (£175 million).

Since joining Juventus from Palermo in the summer of 2015, Dybala has established himself as one of the game’s rising stars. Here’s a look at why so many are so excited about what he can achieve:

Part of the 2016-17 season has been disrupted for the player due to injury woes, although since he’s returned to the starting XI, the Argentina international has added a refreshing new dimension to the Juventus attack.

In the 3-2 win over Atalanta on Wednesday in the Italian Cup, the forward was breathtaking at times, scoring one goal and making another. BT Sport’s James Horncastle summed up the standard that was on show from Dybala:

Dybala ‘unplayable’ — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) January 11, 2017

As noted by Calemme, there have been comparisons between the Juve man and Barca icon Lionel Messi in the past, and it’s no surprise whatsoever the Catalan club have been tipped as potential suitors for the player.

It’s a comparison Udinese icon Antonio De Natale made earlier in the season, per Bleacher Report UK:

Antonio Di Natale sees a bit of Lionel Messi in Paulo Dybala. 🇦🇷💯 pic.twitter.com/pBmYfRaDBO — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) October 12, 2016

Dybala’s immediate future looks to be in Turin, although according to Calemme, Juve are ready to cash in in 18 months time. It’s stated “Juventus will start to entertain offers for the striker after the World Cup in Russia next year, where the Turin club hope he will cement his place as one of the world’s top players and increase his market value accordingly.”

Barcelona would surely be at the front of the queue should Dybala be up for sale. It’ll be fascinating to see how his game has developed in that time and whether he can scale heights that are comparable to the likes of Messi. Nevertheless, it’s apparent any club that wants to sign the striker will have to part with a significant amount.



CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images



Shakhtar Donetsk skipper Darijo Srna has confirmed he will be staying at the club despite links with a move to Barcelona.

“In the end I listened to my heart and I will stay at my club,” the 34-year-old said in a statement on the club’s official website, per Moises Llorens of AS. It’s noted in the report that Srna held talks with Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez about a transfer, with the Blaugrana said to be looking to improve their options at right-back.

While Srna would not have been a long-term solution, his experience at the highest level, composure on the ball and unyielding energy levels would have made him a savvy option.



LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Vidal has been on the fringes of the team this season.

Barca’s current starting right-back is Sergi Roberto, while Aleix Vidal, the man who was expected to replace Dani Alves, has failed to get regular minutes at the Camp Nou. Spanish football journalist Sergi Dominguez feels as though Vidal deserves more of a chance:

Aleix Vidal with a better performance than any of Roberto’s in three months. Scores & points to the badge too. Lucho CANNOT sell him. — Sergi Domínguez (@FutbolSergi) January 14, 2017

Given Srna is poised to continue to add to his legacy with the Ukrainian side, manager Luis Enrique may have to put more faith in Vidal.

The Croatia international has been with Donetsk since 2003, winning eight league titles and the 2009 UEFA Cup in the process. Given he is the skipper and remains a key part of the side, it’s understandable he’s made the decision to stick around for what’ll be the twilight of his career.