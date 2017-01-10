A new international (and NSFW) trailer for “Baywatch” has hit the internet waves, and with it, audiences are getting a closer look at both Priyanka Chopra’s villain and Zac Efron’s abs.

Both get plenty of screen time in this new clip, which focuses on the seedier side of lifeguarding that has befallen the Baywatch crew. It’s apparently all thanks to Chopra’s character, Victoria Leeds, who just bought a swanky local club where lots of bad stuff keeps happening.

