A new international (and NSFW) trailer for “Baywatch” has hit the internet waves, and with it, audiences are getting a closer look at both Priyanka Chopra’s villain and Zac Efron’s abs.

Both get plenty of screen time in this new clip, which focuses on the seedier side of lifeguarding that has befallen the Baywatch crew. It’s apparently all thanks to Chopra’s character, Victoria Leeds, who just bought a swanky local club where lots of bad stuff keeps happening.

“There’s more to this job than just swimming,” explains Dwayne Johnson’s character, Mitch, to new recruit Matt (Efron). “Drugs, murder — all this started once Leeds took over.”

“I thought we were lifeguards,” Matt interjects. “Everything that you guys are talking about sounds like a really entertaining but far-fetched TV show.”

From everything we’ve seen from the flick so far, audiences can expect plenty more winking, meta references throughout the rest of the film (based on the hit ’90s series of the same name). To balance out the quirky comedy, there’s also plenty of high-octane action, too (including high-speed chases, explosions, and gunfights galore), if that’s what floats your boat.

“Baywatch” is due to run slo-mo into theaters on May 26.