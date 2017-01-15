The Trust, which will be abolished under the corporation’s new royal charter, says it employs 35 regulatory staff, at a cost to licence fee payers of £3.8 million a year.

Ofcom, which argues it has been given far wider powers to hold the BBC to account, has told the corporation that it plans to take on 77 staff to carry out the job and has demanded a fee of £9 million a year from licence fee funds.

The row has provoked a flurry of letters between the BBC, Ofcom and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and the corporation is understood to have appealed to Karen Bradley, the culture secretary, to force the watchdog to reduce its fees.

Alex Towers, director of the Trust, is understood to have warned ministers that the broadcaster, which already faces making £800 million in cuts, will have no choice but to take the additional £5.2 million a year out programming budgets.