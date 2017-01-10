In a speech to staff in Birmingham, Lord Hall will say: “iPlayer was the biggest revolution of the last Charter. Today it’s the number one video-on-demand service in the UK, reaching more people than any other.

“Now we need it to make the leap from a catch-up service to a must-visit destination in its own right. Our goal, even in the face of rapid growth by our competitors, is for iPlayer to be the number one online TV service in the UK. That will mean doubling our reach, and quadrupling the time each person spends on it every week. And we want to do it by 2020.”

The corporation has experimented with iPlayer debuts in the past couple of years, making Peter Kay’s Car Share and the supernatural thriller The Living and the Dead available online first.

Indicating that he plans to stay in post for several years to come, Lord Hall said: “By the time we reach our centenary year in 2022, I want a BBC that is irresistible to all our audiences.

“Reinventing the BBC for a new generation is where I will be pouring all my energies.”