Known as ‘the man who gave the Beatles away’, Allan Williams, their first manager, has died aged 86.

Credited with discovering the band, Mr Williams worked with The Beatles from 1960 to 1961, getting the band gigs in Britain, and in Hamburg where their future development was shaped.

He has always spoken of his “pride” at being a “small cog” in creating them.

He remained with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Pete Best and Stuart Sutcliffe until 1961, and personally drove the van to take them to Hamburg in 1960.

The band then signed a five-year contract with Brian Epstein.

Williams later co-wrote a memoir called Allan Williams: The Man Who Gave The Beatles Away.

He was also the original owner of Liverpool’s Jacaranda Club.