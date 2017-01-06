York Crown Court heard she pleaded for help on her Facebook account to avoid being punished for her fourth speeding conviction in two years, but the post was spotted by a police officer, who was one of her clients.

Siddall posted: “Who wants cash for taking three points? Been done again.” The self-employed beautician then lied about who was driving when she was asked to confirm the person behind the wheel.

A friend approached her and he arranged for another man to be paid £300 by Siddall to take the points.

In mitigation, she said her actions were a result of being drunk and her bipolar disorder, which made her act on impulse. However, no medical evidence was presented stating Siddall had the condition.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said: “A man collected the points and the punishment in the magistrates court that were due to you.