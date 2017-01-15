Bella Hadid was not in the mood Friday.
The 20-year-old model flipped the bird to members of the paparazzi while walking in New York City in what marked one of her first public appearances since her ex The Weeknd and Selena Gomez went public with their new romance earlier this week.
Bella, who is often photographed while out and about, posted on her Instagram page Friday night a photo one of the photographers had taken showing her giving the finger.
One of them asked her how she was feeling, to which she responded, “I feel fine.”
The model sported a white cropped shirt with a defiant-looking woman printed on the front, pinstriped navy pants, a denim vest over a dark jacket and a chain belt that hung over her hip.
Bella was photographed for the first time since news about The Weeknd and Selena broke earlier Friday, at LaGuardia Airport.
She has not commented on her ex’s new romance with Selena, which was revealed Wednesday morning via photos of the two kissing outside a Los Angeles restaurant the night before. A source told E! News exclusively Friday, “She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him.”
Bella has been rather cryptic on Instagram since the news broke.
Hours after the photos were published, she unfollowed Selena. On Thursday, she shared a video of herself flaunting her figure in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit. Earlier on Friday, she posted a 1944 stock black-and-white photo of two women playing with an Ouija Board, writing, “Friday the 13th.”
Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
It was revealed in November Bella and The Weeknd had split after dating on and off for more than a year. A month later, she walked the runway at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, while he performed onstage. At the time, Bella told E! News there is “no awkwardness” between them and called him her “best friend.”
The source had told E! News Friday that while Bella and The Weeknd are on “fine terms,” she is “bitter” about his new romance with Selena, adding, “It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection.”
The Weeknd and Selena has also not commented on their new romance.
Another source had told E! News earlier this week that he had “always had a thing for Selena” and that the two “are taking things slow and getting to know each other.”