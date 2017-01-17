Ben Affleck just released his latest directorial effort, gangster flick “Live by Night,” but all anyone seems to want to talk about is his upcoming standalone Batman flick. The exasperated star is apparently sick of the barrage of questions about the superhero movie, and didn’t sugarcoat his feelings on the subject in a recent interview.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight Canada (via video shared by a DC fan Twitter account), Affleck couldn’t help but unleash a tirade about the constant stream of Batman questions he faces.

We feel for you, @BenAffleck- and that sounds absolutely perfect. Take all the time in the world you need to get the #Batman movie right! pic.twitter.com/2X33gEDi64 — DCEU Facts (@dceufacts) January 15, 2017

“Oh my God, it’s such a pain in the ass,” Affleck told ET of the subject, rolling his eyes. “It’s, like, every time I mention Batman it gets this huge click bait. And when I was doing this movie [‘Live by Night’], it took me two years to get it together, but no one ever asked me, ‘Where is “Live by Night,”‘ you know? They ask me, ‘Batman, Batman, Batman.'”

While it certainly must be frustrating for the star to have his new film essentially ignored in favor of the flashier superhero franchise he’s part of, he comes off a little bratty in this complaint. At least he actually did offer DC fans something by way of an update, though, telling ET that he has high hopes for the flick.

“‘Batman’ is coming along,” Affleck said. “It’s going to be great. We’re going to make something really special. We’re going to take the time to make it right. We’re going to do it good. We’re going to do it the right way and the fans are gonna love it.”

It’s interesting that the actor-director is speaking so highly of the feature now, when earlier this month, he hedged his bets and said in another interview that he may not direct the film if he doesn’t think it’s up to his standards. Maybe things have changed since then, or maybe someone at DC asked him to put a more positive spin on the flick going forward. Either way, it seems like Affleck isn’t done talking about “The Batman” yet. Stay tuned for more colorful commentary from the filmmaker.

[via: DCEU Facts/Twitter, h/t TheWrap]