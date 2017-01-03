The upcoming standalone Batman movie, titled simply “The Batman,” still doesn’t have a completed script, and now, it looks like it may not have a director, either.

That word comes straight from the Caped Crusader himself, Ben Affleck, who revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian that he’s not 100 percent sure yet whether or not he’ll actually helm the feature. It had been the plan for the actor to take the directing reins for “The Batman,” after debuting as the character in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” but as Affleck explained to The Guardian, nothing is definitive just yet.

“That’s the idea,” Affleck said when asked about directing “The Batman.” “But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.”

Affleck himself is writing the movie, alongside Warner Bros. exec Geoff Johns, so it’s curious that he’s worried about the quality of the film. Obviously, if he doesn’t think he’s up for both acting in and directing a huge superhero tentpole flick, that’s his prerogative, but it’s odd that he’d be discussing concerns about the movie so candidly before it even gets made.

DC has been dinged in the past for its overly-serious recent takes on the superhero movie genre — “Batman v Superman” and “Suicide Squad” were particularly maligned by critics — and Affleck’s comments certainly have us worried that the comics powerhouse hasn’t learned its lesson. There’s still no official release date yet for “The Batman,” so fans will have to wait a while to see how things turn out for the Caped Crusader, as well as the man who plays him.

[via: The Guardian]