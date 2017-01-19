Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons is continuing his recovery from foot surgery he underwent to repair a Jones fracture, which has held him out of every regular-season game in 2016-17.

It is currently unclear when he’ll make his NBA debut.

Latest on Simmons’ Timeline to Debut

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Simmons may make his NBA debut “shortly after” the NBA All-Star break, according to ESPN.com’s Chris Haynes. The All-Star break concludes on Feb. 19. However, there is still a chance Simmons sits out the entire season, per Haynes.

Brown Debunks Rumors of Simmons’ Return

Wednesday, Jan. 18

According to the team’s official Twitter account, head coach Brett Brown told the media there is “no chance” that Simmons will be ready to play by Jan. 27, when the 76ers host the Houston Rockets.

Some believed Simmons would make his debut that day after ESPN bumped the Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls game for Philadelphia’s matchup against Houston, per 76ers director of public relations Michael Preston.

Simmons did his part to build some excitement, too:

👀 A photo posted by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

76ers Have Sky-High Expectations for Simmons

The 20-year-old suffered the injury Sept. 30, less than a month before the start of the regular season.

Philadelphia selected him first overall in the 2016 draft, hoping he’d be the next big thing after averaging 19.2 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in his lone year at LSU.

He also put some big expectations on himself, comparing his game to the likes of LeBron James before the draft:

As a big man who can play anywhere on the floor, Simmons joined a roster laden with young talent, including 22-year-old Joel Embiid. They’re the future for a team that won 47 total games from 2013 to 2016, including just 10 last season.

Headlined by Embiid and Ersan Ilyasova, the 76ers entered Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with three more victories than it had in 2015-16.

But they will continue to wait for a healthy roster as the anticipation for Simmons’ debut builds.

