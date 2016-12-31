Recent years have seen an eclectic range of proposed aircraft designs for the future – from the innovative to the downright bizarre. Here we highlight our favourites from 2016.

1. Bench-style aircraft seating

Earlier this year, a patent for bench style seating on planes was published for Airbus, one of the world’s biggest aircraft manufacturers. The unusual seats are adjustable, to fit the space needs of the passengers – whether it’s for families with small children, those with mobility issues, or who need more width than others.

The bench features adjustable seatbelt locks, to ensure each passenger can still be strapped in.

A rendering of Airbus’s proposed bench style seating

“The cabin layout, such as the allocation of a row of passenger seats to business class or to economy class for example, should be as flexibly, rapidly and easily re-configurable as possible,” the patent said.

“In addition, efforts are made to design the passenger cabin of a commercial aircraft in such a way that flexible adaptation of the cabin layout to the requirements of specific user groups, such as, for example, families with small children, senior citizens, people with restricted mobility, etc, is possible.” 

2. A “booster” economy seat

This folding “booster” seat was designed by UK manufacturer Rebel Aero. It allows passengers to adjust their seating position during a flight according to their needs, from preventing physical discomfort to standing up to accommodate other passengers boarding or exiting their seats. The seat can also be used as a child booster seat, eliminating the added weight of a separate child’s seat.

A rendering of Rebel Aero’s “booster” seat

3. A self-cleaning cabin lavatory

Boeing’s proposed Clean Cabin Lavatory features a range of technologies including a faster and more effective “Far UV disinfection unit that can actively sanitize surfaces, air, and water in the lavatory”. It also has touch-less features that can reduce the transmission of disease-causing micro organisms. Its architectural and material design have been optimised to eliminate the accumulation of dirt within the toilet space.

4. A vertical lift-off plane

This summer, Airbus also filed a patent for an aircraft that is capable of a vertical take-off which would allow it to fly from “a minimally small surface” and “not require a special large area airport”.

The manufacturer planned to achieve this by building an aircraft made with four or more rotors, each equipped with a propeller and motor that provide “an upward-directed vertical thrust to cause the aircraft to lift off vertically or to hover”.

Previous articleConnecticut court reinstates murder conviction of Bobby Kennedy's nephew, Michael Skakel
Next articleHomeless man who returned suit to its owner handed keys to a flat 
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY