He added: “The older I get, the happier I am. Yes, work is going well, which is nice, but I’ve also had a very rich couple of years personally.

“I’m grateful that I and my family have our health and that I’m still doing the work I love, so it’s a golden moment. Of course, I now have extra responsibilities and I do have to make certain decisions about the future because there are more people in my life who are important to me”.

For Cumberbatch, it seems, life mirrors art, with recent changes in Sherlock Holmes’ personal life reflecting with those in his own – although the actor was careful not to draw too close a comparison.