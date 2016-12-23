Berlin Christmas market attack suspect ‘shot dead in Milan’

Anis Amri, 24, killed in a shootout according to security sources

The man suspected of killing 12 people with a truck at a Berlin Christmas market has reportedly been shot dead in Milan.

Reuters reported that the 24-year-old suspect, Anis Amri, had been killed in a shootout in a suburb of the city in northern Italy, according to security sources.

Police were called to the Piazza Maggio station area at about 3am on Friday, local media reports. A man now believed to be Amri pulled a gun from his backpack and a shootout with the police followed.