Amri developed a reputation for violence and intimidation which resulted in him spending a total of 70 days in solitary confinement.

He began his prison sentence at Catania’s Piazza Lanza district prison and was moved several times. While in jail in the town of Enna in Sicily he was described as “shy, silent and difficult”.

Volunteers managed to get him to take part in a performance of a popular musical comedy, Rinaldo in Campo, (Rinaldo in the Field), when he was in jail. He played the tambourine but was described as “disinclined to socialize with the workers”.

After leaving Italy, Amri spent three weeks in Switzerland, according to his sister, before moving on to Germany in search of better opportunities, finally arriving there in June 2015.

“He called us every day asking about the weather and what I was cooking for dinner, and how is everyone in the neighborhood,” concluded his sister, “He didn’t look radicalized at all, he was so sweet all the time, smiling and laughing.”