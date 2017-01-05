Vermont’s socialist senator took the unusual step during a Senate debate on the repeal of Obamacare, Barack Obama’s legacy-defining healthcare law.

The giant printout featured a tweet from the president-elect, posted in 2015, in which Trump wrote: “I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me.”

Defending Obamacare, with the tweet sitting on an easel behind him, Sanders told the Senate: “I think it’s interesting that we listen to what Donald Trump said during the campaign.