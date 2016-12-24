Let’s talk true crime.

Society’s unwavering obsession with understanding, dissecting and chronicling each and every detail behind humanity’s most reprehensible acts is certainly nothing new. And lucky for pop culture fanatics, the genre has undoubtedly become stitched into the very fabric of the entertainment word.

And while some would say doubting prosecutions, rehashing evidence and asking a victims’ loved ones to relive their pain day after day is callous and exploitative, millions of television viewers can’t stop tuning in.

More than ever before, we’ve seen a resurgence in the popularity of cases involving figures like O.J. Simpson, JonBenét Ramsey and Amanda Knoxover the past year. So why wait any longer? Read on for the six most intriguing true crime investigations of 2016: