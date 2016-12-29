Noel has a simple solution to Philly’s frontcourt congestion—send someone packing already.

“You have three young, talented centers that can play 30-plus minutes a night,” Noel said in September, per CSN Philly’s Matt Haughton. “Things needs to get situated. I think things obviously need to be moved around, someone needs to be moved around.”

Since Philly isn’t moving Embiid and Golden State has no need for Okafor’s offense-only skills, Noel is the logical target. He’s an elite defensive presence—one of only five players in league history to tally at least 100 steals and 100 blocks as a rookie—and an effortless above-the-rim athlete on both ends.

His offensive range doesn’t reach beyond the restricted area, and his arsenal is essentially see-ball, dunk-ball. But JaVale McGee has followed that same formula this season to 24.6 points per 36 minutes on 62.2 percent shooting. And unlike McGee, Noel won’t mindlessly float around the defensive end. He’s an ambidextrous shot-blocker, always-on-time helper and swift enough runner to turn back attacking guards.

It’s hard to imagine the Warriors finding a trade package that suits the Sixers, especially with their general manager Bryan Colangelo saying he “will not make a bad deal” involving Noel, per CSN Philly’s Jessica Camerato. But maybe there’s a big Kevon Looney fan somewhere in Philly’s front office who would covet what Golden State has to offer.

It’s a long shot, but then again, so is the idea of the Dubs doing anything that runs the risk of harming their chemistry. If Golden State makes that gamble, it would be smart to do so for a need-filler like Noel.

Unless otherwise noted, statistics accurate through Sunday, Dec. 25, and used courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball-Reference.com. Salary information obtained via Basketball Insiders.

Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter @ZachBuckleyNBA.