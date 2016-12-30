The Chicago Bulls are the adventure that keeps on giving, and they’ve roller-coasted their way to a .500 record. They could easily be far enough out of the playoff hunt by the trade deadline that they are sellers.

If that’s the case, Taj Gibson could become a premium commodity on the big-man market for playoff teams looking to add that last key piece. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the Bulls were shopping him six months ago, and if they were then, they could be again.

Gibson is not an All-Star, but he is a complete player, averaging 15.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per 36 minutes. He shoots 54.2 percent from the field, and while he doesn’t have three-point range, he has developed a consistent mid-range shot, notching 48.5 percent on spot-ups, per Synergy. He ranks in the 72nd percentile in overall points per play and 68th on post-up plays.

His defensive real plus-minus is plus-1.66, per ESPN.com. Within six feet of the basket, opponents shoot 7.1 percentage points below their season average. And when he defends the ball-handler in the pick-and-roll, the .66 points per possession against him ranks in the 84th percentile among bigs.

He can come off the bench or start. He can play power forward alongside Nene or center next to Ryan Anderson. And his contract is enough of a bargain that Brewer would be enough contract space to get the deal done, though, it would require sweeteners—perhaps Harrell and a draft pick. If the Bulls deal him, it would be looking toward the future.

The hiccup is that Gibson is in the last year of his contract, and Morey may hesitate to part with a promising young player or asset for a rental. But if something goes amiss with Capela’s recovery, Gibson would be the ideal fix, regardless of whether he stays next year.