The Toronto Raptors’ Terrence Ross is perhaps the least enticing name on this list, but he does possess a lot of what the Thunder lack. He is shooting a career-high 39.4 percent from three-point range and is the youngest out of these potential targets at 25.

Ross hasn’t made a stride since his sophomore season, but he is a terrific athlete who excels in transition. His ability to run the floor and shoot would slot well in OKC’s starting lineup. He could feast on the abundance of open looks created by Westbrook’s drives, and he can get to the basket when defenders close out hard.

There are a couple of factors to be cautious about, though. Despite his athleticism, he doesn’t exactly embrace contact, averaging fewer than one free-throw attempt per game during his career. He also isn’t a great passer, and the ball often sticks when it reaches his hands. That eliminates some of the ball movement, but having Ross as a secondary driving threat on kick-outs isn’t a terrible proposition.

OKC wouldn’t want to give up much for Ross, who plays behind DeMarre Carroll. Toronto lacks depth at power forward, and the Thunder wouldn’t mind cutting ties with Kanter. However, the salaries don’t quite match, and Oklahoma City would likely have to include another team or throw in a first-round pick to get a deal done.

A first-rounder may seem like a steep price for Ross, but getting rid of Kanter’s contract ($36.5 million guaranteed for two more years) and gaining an athletic wing in return wouldn’t be a shabby deal.

All statistics are accurate as of Jan. 8. All salary information is courtesy of Basketball Insiders.