The San Antonio Spurs aren’t typically a significant player around the trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean the front office isn’t scouring the league in hopes of boosting the team.

After the release of Nicolas Laprovittola, San Antonio’s roster stands at 14. Without moving a current player, the Spurs could fill that final spot by signing a free agent or trading a draft pick—think Ray McCallum last season.

Since San Antonio is 28-7, it would likely take a complete collapse before the deadline for general manager R.C. Buford to finalize a blockbuster deal involving LaMarcus Aldridge, whose name was previously the part of some early-season speculation. 

Kawhi Leonard is the franchise’s future. Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili aren’t moving. Patty Mills, Dewayne Dedmon and David Lee are due just a combined $7.65 million this season, per HoopsHype. They’re not going anywhere, either.

Consequently, there are a limited number of realistic options.

If the Spurs want a big-name option, it will require moving salary. If it’s not Aldridge, that brings Pau Gasol into the picture. Otherwise, they’ll seek out low-budget players. Don’t expect San Antonio to find a suitor, but if the Spurs execute a trade, they would be wise to target one of these names.

Note: When applicable, trades are confirmed via ESPN’s Trade Machine.

     

Cedi Osman

Previous articleWhy 2017 Will Be a Turnaround Season for Rafael Nadal
Next articleTexas economist says OPEC cut won't create global shortage
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY