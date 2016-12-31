Britain’s five biggest business groups have joined forces for the first time and promised to make a success of Brexit as the UK starts the process of leaving the European Union.

In a letter to The Sunday Telegraph, the five organisations, which speak for companies employing more than half of workers in the private sector, around 13 million people working in manufacturing, services, construction and agriculture, pledged to work with firms from “all corners of Britain”.

Companies large and small are “committed to making 2017 a year of progress and success”, to grasp new opportunities and “overcome the challenges that lie ahead”, the letter said.

The five – the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), Institute of Directors (IoD), Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation – represent more than 400,000 UK businesses.