New England Patriots receiver Michael Floyd admits he made a big mistake with his recent drunk-driving arrest in which police said he had a blood-alcohol level of .217.

Floyd faced reporters after Thursday’s practice, his third since joining the Patriots. The Arizona Cardinals released Floyd on Dec. 14 — two days after his arrest — and New England claimed him off waivers the following day.

“I think in life everyone makes mistakes. I think right now it’s about learning from that mistake,” Floyd told reporters. “I couldn’t be in a better position with this team, the guys they have around here, just keeping me focused and working hard.”

Floyd, 27, faces six charges stemming from his arrest in Scottsdale, Ariz. His first court appearance is slated for Feb. 24.

Floyd was asked why he was even driving when he was impaired at such a high level.

“It’s a choice,” Floyd said. “All I can do is learn from that and move forward.”

Video of officers trying to wake Floyd in his car while it was running at an intersection was obtained by TMZ and is now all over the Internet. The video shows that it was difficult for officers to awaken Floyd during the incident that began at 2:48 a.m. local time.

Floyd said he hasn’t watched the video of his arrest.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said the team was unaware of the extent of Floyd’s DUI when it claimed him. He declined to elaborate when asked if the additional information might have affected their decision.

“He’s in a legal situation. I can’t comment on his legal situation,” Belichick said. “I appreciate you asking about it, though. I really do.”

Floyd said he promised the Patriots an incident like that won’t happen again.

“Being in the NFL and being in the spotlight, obviously people see you differently than any other people out there,” Floyd said. “You have certain things that you only have a certain amount of chances. I think with this, them bringing me in here, is a calling that mistakes can’t happen when you’re in the spotlight and I’m just glad and excited that I’m a Patriot and I’m here.”

The Cardinals weren’t the least bit thrilled about Floyd’s arrest, and president Michael Bidwell was even less impressed with how Floyd handled it with the team, terming Floyd as unapologetic.

Floyd understood Bidwell’s frustrations with him but sidestepped any further controversy on that subject.

“I love that organization. Mr. Bidwell treated me very well,” Floyd said. “I really don’t have too big of a comment (on him) saying that. Right now, like I said, I’m glad I’m here. I’m in a good place right now — mentally. These guys brought me in as family and I’m excited to be here.”

It is possible Floyd will make his Patriots debut on Saturday when they host the New York Jets. Quarterback Tom Brady said he and Floyd are working to get on the same page.

“I don’t think it’s an easy thing to do by any stretch,” Brady told reporters. “I think that’s why off-seasons are so valuable, to have that work. We’re pretty late in the year, but we’ll do the things that he’s confident in and that the coaches are confident he can do well and we’ll see if we can go do something positive.”

Asked about Floyd’s personal situation, Brady had little to say.

“I’m not focused on any of that. I mean, I don’t make decisions like that,” Brady said. “I’m just trying to focus on what I’ve got to do this week and if it’s trying to work on football stuff with particular players, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

Floyd had 33 catches for 446 yards and four touchdowns for the Cardinals this season before his release.

Floyd’s best season was 2013, when he had 65 catches for 1,041 yards and five touchdowns. For his career, he has 242 catches for 3,739 yards and 23 touchdowns in 76 games.