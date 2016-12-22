New England Patriots receiver Michael Floyd admits he made a big mistake with his recent drunk-driving arrest in which police said he had a blood-alcohol level of .217.

Floyd faced reporters after Thursday’s practice, his third since joining the Patriots. The Arizona Cardinals released Floyd on Dec. 14 — two days after his arrest — and New England claimed him off waivers the following day.

“I think in life everyone makes mistakes. I think right now it’s about learning from that mistake,” Floyd told reporters. “I couldn’t be in a better position with this team, the guys they have around here, just keeping me focused and working hard.”

Floyd, 27, faces six charges stemming from his arrest in Scottsdale, Ariz. His first court appearance is slated for Feb. 24.

Floyd was asked why he was even driving when he was impaired at such a high level.

“It’s a choice,” Floyd said. “All I can do is learn from that and move forward.”

Video of officers trying to wake Floyd in his car while it was running at an intersection was obtained by TMZ and is now all over the Internet. The video shows that it was difficult for officers to awaken Floyd during the incident that began at 2:48 a.m. local time.

Floyd said he hasn’t watched the video of his arrest.

