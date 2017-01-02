LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2 (UPI) — Actress Billie Lourd has broken her silence in the wake of the unexpected deaths last week of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” Lourd said in an Instagram post Monday. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

The message accompanied a sweet family photo of Lourd as a little girl with her mom and grandmother.

Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a mid-flight heart attack on Dec. 23. Reynolds, 84, had a stroke and died a day after Fisher passed. Lourd, 24, is Fisher’s only child.