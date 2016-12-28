For most of us, pets are family; to Carrie Fisher, her dog Gary was one of her children. So it’s fitting that Fisher’s human daughter — “Scream Queen” actress Billie Lourd — will now be taking care of Fisher’s 4-year-old French bulldog son.

Family friends told TMZ that Lourd is taking custody of Gary, who was on the London-to-LA plane with Fisher on Dec. 23 when the “Star Wars” icon had her massive heart attack.

Lourd is said to have her own French bulldog named Tina, who is already best friends with Gary. A family source told TMZ that Fisher always wanted Lourd to take care of Gary if something happened. So this sounds like the perfect solution to a very imperfect situation.

Gary was Fisher’s therapy dog, helping her with her bipolar disorder. The adorable canine went everywhere with her, and became a celebrity in his own right. “His” tweet after her death left fans heartbroken:

Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher’s Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday, Dec. 27 at age 60.

