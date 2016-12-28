For most of us, pets are family; to Carrie Fisher, her dog Gary was one of her children. So it’s fitting that Fisher’s human daughter — “Scream Queen” actress Billie Lourd — will now be taking care of Fisher’s 4-year-old French bulldog son.

Family friends told TMZ that Lourd is taking custody of Gary, who was on the London-to-LA plane with Fisher on Dec. 23 when the “Star Wars” icon had her massive heart attack.

FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL-ENTERTAINMENTLourd is said to have her own French bulldog named Tina, who is already best friends with Gary. A family source told TMZ that Fisher always wanted Lourd to take care of Gary if something happened. So this sounds like the perfect solution to a very imperfect situation.

Gary was Fisher’s therapy dog, helping her with her bipolar disorder. The adorable canine went everywhere with her, and became a celebrity in his own right. “His” tweet after her death left fans heartbroken:

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday, Dec. 27 at age 60.

Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY