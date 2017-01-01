The advice goes on: “Could that gigantic cardboard box be re-used to store Christmas decorations? “Maybe all those empty bean tins could be a craft project for the kids?”

Writing on the council’s Facebook page one resident, Richard Smith, replied: “Could these tips be any more patronising?

“How about just collecting our bins?

“Every other council in the area seems to have managed it over Christmas.”

Writing on the Derby Telegraph website, another resident, Robert Foreman, added: “Putting food waste in your freezer?

“Seriously, sometimes I cannot believe what I am reading.

“If the council did a food safety check on a shop or restaurant and found food waste in their freezer they would shut the place down.”

But Brenda Fox, whose husband is a binman, said: “We are a family of five and we have no issue with our bins overflowing … if you recycle correctly.

“Enjoyed having him at home for Christmas and why shouldn’t binmen be off?

“Most Derby people wouldn’t last a morning doing what they do in all weathers – stop moaning.”