Bin lorries will be fitted with high-definition cameras to identify defects on roads that could become potholes, under Government plans.

Ministers will today announce plans for a new “pothole-spotter system”, which will use cameras mounted to the bottom of refuse vehicles.

The cameras will automatically identify potential potholes by taking images of roads every second on a bin lorry route.

The plan risks drawing comparisons to the cones hotline, which was set up by John Major in 1992 to allow the public to report where traffic cones had been deployed on a road for no apparent reason.

The hotline was widely derided as a waste of money and eventually disbanded in September 1995.

Critics also pointed out that there is currently a £14billion potholes backlog that is yet to be dealt with and said that the Government should focus on fixing them before identifying prospective road defects.

Ministers will today allocate £1.2billion of funding to improve the country’s roads and reduce congestion.

It includes £75 million which councils can bid for to repair and maintain local infrastructure such as bridges, street lighting and rural roads.