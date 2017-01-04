It means extra biosecurity measures for all poultry and captive birds to protect them from the risk from wild birds.

The zone covers the whole of Wales and is due to remain in place until January 6.

It requires the immediate and compulsory housing of domestic chickens, hens, turkeys and ducks, or where this is not practical, their complete separation from contact with wild birds. For farmed geese, game birds and other captive birds, keepers should take practical steps to keep them separate from wild birds.