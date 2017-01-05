The sudden drop may be related to recent attempts by Beijing to shore up the Chinese yuan, a move that tends to affect bitcoin’s price since most trading takes place in China. The yuan posted one of its biggest rises on record on Thursday due to strong economic data.

Breaking through the record high may have also seen trading thin out, leading to significant swings in its price. However, the drop had echoes of the previous slump in 2013, from which bitcoin has only just recovered.

The currency, which is supported by a central ledger known as the blockchain, is seen by its backers as a better monetary system, free from the control of central banks or transaction fees.