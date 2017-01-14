Owner Christin Bjugan told Fox6: “He stole out black pastel ball python. There’s cameras everywhere – and you’d think people would see them.”

Reviewing the CCTV footage, Ms Bjugan recalled the moment she spotted him grabbing the snake out of a tank.

“Then you’ll see him put it in his pants … yuck, just drops it right in the front,” she says.

As he walks out, she comments: “Trying to act like there’s not a snake in his pants.”

She also joked: “He’s lucky it wasn’t feeding day, feeding days are on Mondays and they’re very hungry.”

Ms Bjugan added: “Anytime anything like this happens, it’s very frustrating. We work hard to make a living and run the business.”

The snake was returned to the store after a man saw the news coverage. He claims he bought it from another man. Police have not made any arrests.