Also published is the reply to Mr Savage from Philip Rouse, an official in the Far Eastern Department, who had been tasked with meeting the tree at Heathrow.

Mr Rouse had under-estimated the height of the tree, and turned up in his small hatchback hoping to drive it to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAFF) quarantine station in Harpenden.

Instead he “commandeered a British Airways truck and set off into the night. Two hours later, after seeking directions at the Cricketers public house in St Alban’s, I arrived at Harpenden”.

Mr Rouse had instructed the director of the agricultural station to open his greenhouse despite the late hour in order to receive the famous tree, which the British had nicknamed ‘Jack’.

He said: “The MAFF man, a Bonsai buff, went down on his knees in ecstasy and delight. His wife, obviously wishing to be part of this royal occasion, handed round sandwiches and cocoa. I left them at midnight peering through the bamboo cage presumably waiting for Jack to do or say something.”

After being released from quarantine, ‘Jack’ took up residence in the plant centre at Windsor Great Park, according to the documents.

Since learning of the story of the Queen’s bonsai, a park spokeswoman said staff are seeking to discover what happened to it.