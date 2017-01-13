Austin Police Dept.
Looks like Blac Chyna is off the hook.
According to an Austin court, Rob Kardashian‘s fiancée will no longer face charges of drug possession stemming from her arrest last February. We learned the dismissal was filed under “other,” and no other reasons were stated.
The drug possession charges stemmed from her January 30, 2016, arrest for public intoxication at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. At the time, E! News learned Chyna attempted to board a flight to London, but she reeked of alcohol. Thus, a British Airlines manager refused to let her onto the plane, and Chyna became verbally abusive toward him before returning to the Saxon Pub where she ordered more to drink.
She was refused service at the bar as it was closing, and Chyna continued being verbally abusive to the bartender. When police officers tried to escort her out of the building, she refused to walk and was not cooperative.
She was later arrested, and when police searched her carry-on purse, they found two small, white pills with gold flecks in a sunglasses case. Though Chyna said she didn’t know what the pills were, police were able to identify them as ecstasy pills through a field test.
Chyna spent several hours in jail before she was released around 1:15 a.m. the following morning after a lawyer posted a $8,000 bond on her behalf.