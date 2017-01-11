BlackTail provoked a furore of excitement when it opened in the Big Apple’s Battery Park neighbourhood in the autumn of 2016. The Irish duo behind the Cuban-inspired speakeasy – Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, also brainchildren of the ‘World’s Best Bar’ The Dead Rabbit in Manhattan – were inspired by the black tailfins of the airplanes that flew parched Americans to rum-tastic Cuba during the Twenties Prohibition era.

Their exotic, outlandish new watering hole met the hype, with its innovative cocktails (Irish whiskey and pomegranate; sours with pecans and guyanese rum) and startling collection of Cuban historical photographs. Now guests at Bloomsbury Club Bar will be able to enjoy New York’s most exciting bar of the year, without having to cross the pond.

Four of BlackTail’s most popular drinks will be on offer during the three-night pop-up. Think a Twenties take on rum and cola, with champagne instead of soda, cola syrup and Orinoco Bitters.

A selection of existing BCB cocktail concoctions will be given the BlackTail effect. Guests can also expect a Cuban-inspired food menu, including the signature Rabbit Cuban Sandwich, with confit rabbit leg, rosemary ham, pork shoulder, Swiss tomme, dill pickles and mustard sauce. Cuban jazz will provide the soundtrack.

