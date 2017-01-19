Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Blake Lively just nailed the 2017 People’s Choice Awards red carpet.
Less than four months after welcoming baby No. 2 with hubby Ryan Reynolds, the stunning actress dared to bare in a flirty mini dress designed by Elie Saab. Arriving with her actress sister Robyn Lively, Blake was all smiles in the fringed number complete with sheer cutouts and tons of sparkle.
Lively upped the glam factor in a pair of gold, silver and black studded pumps, statement earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and a super chic clutch. She kept her makeup light and her long blond tresses blown out.
Ahead of the festivities, Blake thanked her very own beauty gurus for helping the busy mama get red carpet ready.
“Thank you @lorealmakeup @kristoferbuckle @rodortega4hair @lorealhair for making me look like I slept more than 2 hours last night. #breastfeedingmama,” she captioned the snapshot shared to Instagram.
Since Blake arrived sans her leading man, it looks as if Ryan is on daddy duty tonight at home. Their two little girls are surely cheering their mama on, who is nominated in the Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress category.
The Shallows star faces some pretty stiff competition in fellow nominees Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep.
Good luck, Blake! Enjoy the evening.