LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8 (UPI) — Blake Lively, Lily Collins and Felicity Huffman offered on Instagram a glimpse of what they will look like at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday night.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association presents the Golden Globes to recognize excellence in film and television for the previous year.

“I did not wake up like this. Thank you,” Lively captioned an Instagram photo of her being styled before the big event. She is seen wearing a bathrobe with two men working on her hair and makeup.

Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds is a nominee for his work in the comic-book adaptation Deadpool.

Collins posted two pictures on her Instagram account.

“What a dream. Soaking in every moment and savoring the details…” she wrote along with a photo of herself in a closet filled with gorgeous gowns.

“The final zip…” said a second post, which showed a brief black and white video of someone zipping up her dress, which has a bodice featuring an intricate sequin design.

Huffman went the before and after route for her sneak preview.

She shared on Instagram a photo of herself in a towel, with wet hair, then a glamorous snapshot of her wearing a metallic gold and white jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and long, beachy hair.

“How’s this for a before and after?? #GoldenGlobes, here we come!” Huffman teased.

Jimmy Fallon will host the gala, which will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern. Among those confirmed to attend and serve as presenters are Priyanka Chopra, Viola Davis, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Anna Kendrick, Steve Carell and Sofia Vergara. Meryl Streep is expected to collect a lifetime achievement award.