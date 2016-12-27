Snapchat
This might be the cutest Snapchat ever.
Gwen Stefani shared video of her son Apollo Rossdale riding a toy horse, but in the background Gwen’s boyfriend Blake Shelton can be heard cheering on Apollo, who is dressed in a Pikachu suit. “Here you go! Ride that horsey,” Blake says as Apollo rocks back and forth on the stuffed animal.
“Yee-haw!” Apollo shouts. Could he be any cuter?!
Gwen and Blake spent Christmas Eve with her three kids, Apollo, Zuma and Kingston, and not only did they get to spend time with Blake, they also got front-row seats to his very private concert LOL. Gwen took to Snapchat once again to film the country crooner serenading a group of family and friends while everyone gathered for the holiday.
Blake was on guitar while two of his pals played accordion and guitar in the background. Stylish Gwen dressed her kids in matching red plaid shirts and black pants, while Shelton held his own in a black-and-white plaid shirt. Like any good Christmas celebration, Gwen’s party had candy, music, dancing and Christmas decorations. Although Shelton’s musical performance was a special moment on Christmas Eve, it was the family dinner with Gwen’s dad Dennis and her other siblings that made the night even more special.
It looks like Gwen and her family are continuing the Christmas festivities, so we can’t wait to see what else they’re up to!