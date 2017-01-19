Jan. 19 (UPI) — Blake Shelton was seen gushing over his girlfriend Gwen Stefani Wednesday during the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

“I’ve got a lot of people to thank. All the people that voted for me. Thank you so much,” Shelton began his acceptance speech after winning awards for Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album.

“And thanks the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani, who is sitting out there,” he continued mentioning Stefani who was then seen on camera smiling from her seat.

Stefani was also spotted dancing along to Shelton’s performance of “Every Time I Hear That Song” before she met back up with the country star backstage E! News reports.

Following the awards ceremony, the pair were seen enjoying each other’s company in the back of a limo on Stefani’s Snapchat.

“So what happened to you, you just won?” the No Doubt singer asked her man. “Won Album of the Year and I won Favorite Male Country Artist,” Shelton replied as Stefani exclaimed “Wow!”

“Am I you favorite?” he continued teasing Stefani.

The coupe last made headlines in December after it was reported that they spent Christmas together along with Stefani’s three sons.