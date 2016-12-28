David Barrett, the dog’s owner from Prestwick, Ayrshire, wrote: “No chance has my dog just scranned (eaten) the whole turkey for tomorrow? There’s the culprit she can’t move.”

He said that Bubba had suffered no ill effects, but was about to be put on a strict New Year diet.

He added: ”It was a turkey breast and mum cooked everything and sat it on the bottom tier of a two tier table and put tin foil and a dish cloth over it. She just couldn’t move. It was pretty big, a whole turkey breast.”

The turkey was meant to feed three people. Luckily, Mr Barrett’s aunt had two turkeys and was able to deliver one to the family to save Christmas dinner.