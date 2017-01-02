Most UK windfarms are now offshore where the interference is less of a problem but continental countries are still affected, he added.

Military stealth works to defeat radars using multiple frequencies while weather radar is narrow band so on the face of it producing a stealthy turbine should have been simpler than most military applications.

However, Mr Moore said it turned out to be extremely challenging.

“The aerodynamic shape of the turbines blades couldn’t be altered significantly because they would become inefficient and we couldn’t put a stealthy coating on because it would be thick and heavy, which would also make them inefficient,” he said.

In the end the company designed blades made out of composite materials which absorb radar waves and turn it into heat, while a special cladding was put on the towers and the generators themselves to make them disappear to radar. They were produced by wind turbine manufacturer Vestas to QinetiQ’s specification.

“Given the choice of making something stealthy, give me a ship any day,” said Mr Moore.