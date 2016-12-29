Bob Bradley’s tenure as manager of Swansea City lasted less than three months, as the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday the American is no longer in charge.

They made the news official via Twitter:

Swansea City can confirm that the club has parted company with manager Bob Bradley. Full story to follow. pic.twitter.com/jMJ8wkUvgh — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 27, 2016

Bradley’s last game in charge was a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of West Ham United on Monday, a third straight loss that left the team in second-to-last place in the standings. It was a decision Bradley spoke out against on Wednesday in an interview with TalkSport (h/t Jack Davies of Goal.com):

I’m a little bit p****d off this morning. I don’t think it’s the correct decision. I believe in my work and I certainly knew that I was going into a difficult situation and I also understand that when you go in the clock’s already ticking, so it’s not like you’re expecting all sorts of time. The discussions we had always included the work that needed to be done in January – we had talked about players. I’m frustrated because I feel like every place I’ve been, I’ve been able to put my stamp on the team in terms of the mentality and the tactics.

The former United States men’s national team boss took over at the Welsh club in October for Italian coach Francesco Guidolin. The appointment “disappointed” the Swansea City Supporters Trust, as the club did not ask them for their input.

In Bradley’s first game on Oct. 15, Swansea turned in a positive performance against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, although they eventually lost 3-2. Bradley picked up his first point as manager in the next match, a 0-0 draw with Watford.



Swansea failed to build on a dramatic 5-4 win over Palace.

After losses to Stoke City and Manchester United and a draw with Everton, it looked like the Swans could be turning the corner. They had a dramatic 5-4 win at home to Crystal Palace and another 3-0 win over Sunderland (though they had a 5-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur between those victories).

Following the triumph over the Black Cats, however, they lost three matches in succession, conceding a whopping 10 goals.

OptaJoe summed up the team’s issues following the hugely disappointing loss to West Ham on Boxing Day:

26 – Since Bob Bradley took charge of his first Swansea game, the Swans have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side. Leaky. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

Indeed, after the supporters chanted “We want Bradley out,” during the aforementioned contest, there appeared to be no way back for the coach.

Ultimately, Bradley failed on fundamentals at the Liberty Stadium. Swansea needed to be organised and motivated to push themselves away from potential relegation. However, things have steadily got worse for the south Wales club since the American’s appointment.

Whoever steps in has a huge job on their hands. Swansea are leaking goals, lacking leadership and have been playing in front of a disillusioned fanbase.

Sky Sports News HQ reported Gary Rowett and Chris Coleman are the club’s top two choices to replace Bradley.

However, Harry Redknapp has put himself forward as someone interested in the job during an appearance on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast (h/t Joe Moore of TalkSport):

Swansea are a good club and it would be a tough challenge, but a good challenge. It’s a great club – where they’ve come from and what they’ve done, and the atmosphere there is absolutely fantastic. It’s a tough job for someone but it’s not an impossible one – I still think they’ve got a chance of staying up. It’s going to be tight, but they’ve still got a chance.

Matt Law of The Telegraph reported that if Redknapp were appointed, he would aim to sign Chelsea captain John Terry. Law noted, however, that Redknapp is “not among the early favourites” for the job but “could force his way into consideration.”

Meanwhile, Dean Jones of Bleacher Report reported Frank de Boer had turned down an overture from Swansea after Bradley’s departure.

The Welsh side have been a breath of fresh air since their promotion to the Premier League in 2011. For the first time since that ascension, their top-flight stay is in severe danger.