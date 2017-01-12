Mark Campbell, a pro-Kurdish rights activist from KurdishQuestion.com, said: “Ryan’s remains are now awaiting repatriation to the UK.”

He added: “It is hoped that with the support of the Kurdistan regional government authorities and the UK consulate in Erbil that the process will be able to proceed without delay, although due to the political complexities of the region we expect the process may take some time.”

Ryan Lock’s parents, who are from Chichester, and Havant, in Hampshire, were said to be extremely concerned about the return of their son’s remains to the UK.

The father of Konstandinos Erik Scurfield, the first British man to die fighting against IS with the Kurds, visited Ryan Lock’s father.

Chris Scurfield said he had offered “all his help” to the family, and also told the BBC that the Foreign Office has now offered some consular assistance to Ryan Lock’s family in recovering him.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The UK has advised for some time against all travel to Syria.

“Anyone who does travel to these areas, for whatever reason, is putting themselves in danger.”